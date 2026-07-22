SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,333 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $6,783,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.05% of Carlisle Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $399.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CSL stock opened at $322.90 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $347.18 and its 200-day moving average is $355.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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