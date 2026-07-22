SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Stake in Yum China $YUMC

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 196,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,670,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of Yum China at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,607,000 after acquiring an additional 86,550 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum China's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUMC

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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