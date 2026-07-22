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SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 1,037 NVR, Inc. $NVR

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
NVR logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB disclosed a new position in NVR, buying 1,037 shares valued at about $6.8 million in the first quarter.
  • NVR’s latest quarterly results came in below expectations, with EPS of $67.76 versus $79.97 expected and revenue of $1.91 billion, down 21.7% from a year earlier.
  • Despite mixed fundamentals, institutional ownership remains high at 83.67%, and analysts currently rate the stock Hold on average with a consensus price target of $7,478.50.
  • Interested in NVR? Here are five stocks we like better.

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,037 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,834,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,339.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6,330.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6,803.80. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,501.01 and a 1-year high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $94.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 11 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25 shares in the company, valued at $167,487.50. This trade represents a 78.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7,478.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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