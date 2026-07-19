SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 323,504 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323,504 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $89,892,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 933.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 96 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.65.

View Our Latest Report on CDNS

Key Headlines Impacting Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Cadence to Strong Buy , and recent brokerage commentary put the average price target around $387 , indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded Cadence to , and recent brokerage commentary put the average price target around , indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Cadence recently launched new AI products, including the AuraStack AI Super Agent for PCB and advanced packaging design, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in AI-driven design workflows. Business Wire article

Cadence recently launched new AI products, including the for PCB and advanced packaging design, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in AI-driven design workflows. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a partnership with Rapidus to advance agentic AI for advanced SoC design, which could support longer-term demand for Cadence’s software tools. Business Wire article

The company also announced a partnership with to advance agentic AI for advanced SoC design, which could support longer-term demand for Cadence’s software tools. Neutral Sentiment: Cadence is due to report second-quarter results on July 27 , and some of the weakness may reflect investors taking profits or reducing exposure ahead of earnings. MSN article

Cadence is due to report second-quarter results on , and some of the weakness may reflect investors taking profits or reducing exposure ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Shares are also being hit by broader fears that Moonshot and other AI-driven tools could disrupt the EDA industry, pressuring Cadence and peers like Synopsys on concerns about future pricing power and competition. MSN article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total value of $2,789,276.71. Following the sale, the vice president owned 32,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,676,417.71. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.45, for a total value of $69,741.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,149.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,272,277. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $330.11 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.75 and a 52 week high of $416.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $376.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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