SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 438,537 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 438,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,727,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.21% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 target price on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

ALHC stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Alignment Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 298,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $6,067,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,386,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,234,555.76. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 998,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,070,901.17. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,039,951 shares of company stock worth $19,976,967. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

Further Reading

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