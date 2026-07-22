SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 69,630 Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,772,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1,002.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $183.29 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.82.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total value of $1,564,322.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $41,735,559.60. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 4,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total value of $651,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 291,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,567,681.12. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 132,497 shares of company stock worth $21,470,486 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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