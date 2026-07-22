SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 44,984 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,984 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $7,470,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,269 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,741 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $209.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.89 and a 52-week high of $210.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $185.27 and its 200 day moving average is $180.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Bank of America cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.62.

View Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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