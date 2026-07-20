SEB Asset Management AB Invests $29.39 Million in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 232,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Airbnb by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9,331.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,172,959 shares of the company's stock worth $400,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,017,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $152 price target , implying modest upside from recent levels and signaling that analysts still see value in the shares. Article link

Wedbush initiated coverage with a rating and a , implying modest upside from recent levels and signaling that analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed its buy rating on Airbnb, supporting the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Article link

Jefferies reaffirmed its rating on Airbnb, supporting the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Airbnb’s upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report, with analysts expecting double-digit earnings growth ; results will likely determine whether the stock can extend recent momentum. Article link

Investors are watching Airbnb’s upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report, with analysts expecting ; results will likely determine whether the stock can extend recent momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb co-founder Joseph Gebbia sold about $39 million in stock under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While not necessarily a bearish signal, insider selling can create some investor caution. Article link

Airbnb co-founder Joseph Gebbia sold about in stock under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While not necessarily a bearish signal, insider selling can create some investor caution. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s X account was reportedly hacked and used to promote crypto tokenization posts. The incident does not directly affect fundamentals, but it is a reputational and security-related distraction for the company. Article link

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $145.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.40.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,669.70. This trade represents a 87.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $43,772,452.29. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,622,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $389,250,550.36. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,267,429 shares of company stock worth $313,655,215. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here