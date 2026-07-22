SEB Asset Management AB Invests $8.40 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 262,416 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $8,400,000.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.86.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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