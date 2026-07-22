SEB Asset Management AB Invests $9.74 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $9,740,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $153.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 106.33%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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