SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $7.59 Million Investment in F5, Inc. $FFIV

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,244 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in F5 by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 963.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 113.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F5

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $408.74 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $398.31 and its 200 day moving average is $327.04. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $435.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total value of $1,006,636.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Further Reading

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