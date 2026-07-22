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SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Ulta Beauty logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB opened a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter, buying 15,569 shares worth about $8.14 million.
  • Ulta Beauty’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $7.74 versus the $6.89 estimate and revenue of $3.16 billion, up 11.1% from a year earlier.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $638.09, though several firms have recently trimmed their targets.
  • Interested in Ulta Beauty? Here are five stocks we like better.

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,569 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,848 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,253,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,565 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,225,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52,171.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $77,050,000 after buying an additional 1,471,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,210 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $747,587,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,223 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $589,415,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $550.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $741.00 to $652.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $489.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.27. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.60 and a fifty-two week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,143,919.36. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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