SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 492,081 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $50,522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $195,267,000 after acquiring an additional 292,547 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. ABT Q2 Earnings Call Flags Stronger Second-Half Setup

Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with JPMorgan, Citi, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, BTIG, and RBC all lifting targets or reaffirming bullish views. These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Abbott Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of ABT opened at $100.71 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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