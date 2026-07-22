SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,242,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amrize by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,601,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,051,000 after buying an additional 214,393 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in shares of Amrize by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 112,250 shares of the company's stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 26,755 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amrize by 20,993.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 703,453 shares of the company's stock worth $38,646,000 after acquiring an additional 700,118 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nollaig Forrest purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,984.75. The trade was a 11.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 1,500 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.84 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 19,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $984,688.88. This trade represents a 8.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Amrize Price Performance

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amrize Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Amrize and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amrize from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMRZ

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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