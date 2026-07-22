SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,880 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,480,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,229.07 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,204.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,252.50. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $870.01 and a 52-week high of $1,998.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,627.93.

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Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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