SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,284 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $1,588,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $854,215,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $825,819,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fiserv from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.23.

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Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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