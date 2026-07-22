SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,909 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ZBRA opened at $262.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.05 and a 12 month high of $352.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day moving average is $238.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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