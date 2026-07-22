SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,277 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,111,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,353,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,147,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,781 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,726,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,476,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,543,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222,125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,641,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,239,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,224,643,000 after purchasing an additional 137,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.9%

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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