SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 94,848 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,851,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,446.28. The trade was a 68.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,994. The trade was a 48.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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