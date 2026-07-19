SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,076,524 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $130,302,000. Boston Scientific makes up about 0.6% of SEB Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Boston Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after buying an additional 477,680 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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