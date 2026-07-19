SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,586,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $217,513,000. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 0.9% of SEB Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.18% of Bristol Myers Squibb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for mezigdomide in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Wins FDA Review For Mezigdomide In Multiple Myeloma

The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of call options , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY.

Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a strong value stock , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is a Strong Value Stock

Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage continues to point to a “Hold” consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Bristol Myers Squibb Company NYSE: BMY Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Brokerage coverage continues to point to a consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $6.10 from $6.12 , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself.

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to from , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself. Negative Sentiment: The small downward revision to longer-term earnings expectations may indicate some caution around Bristol Myers Squibb’s post-2026 growth trajectory, which could limit enthusiasm if investors focus on future profitability.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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