Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Oruka Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORKA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Oruka Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $312,593.31. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,365,453.07. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $71,407.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 927,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,297,861.70. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,765 shares of company stock valued at $849,575. 24.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

ORKA stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of -0.54.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $58.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

Further Reading

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