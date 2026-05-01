Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 2,323 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 288.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $518.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.
Lockheed Martin News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lockheed secured a $1.13 billion U.S. Army award to produce 17 HIMARS M142 launchers through 2028, supporting U.S. and allied deliveries (Taiwan, Estonia, Sweden). A multiyear production award like this supports near‑term revenue visibility and backlog. Lockheed Martin Secures $1.13 Billion HIMARS Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Program technology wins: coverage notes Lockheed’s Skunk Works and MDCX work (MQ‑25A flight oversight) plus roles in the Space Force “Golden Dome” interceptor and GPS III/IIIF satellites — reinforcing its leadership in advanced air, space and missile defense programs. These program wins underpin long‑term backlog and higher‑margin work. Is Lockheed Martin’s Golden Dome Role Redefining Its Narrative?
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership/AI robotics angle: XTEND’s CEO detailed an AI OS for autonomous drones and cited a Lockheed partnership; XTEND plans a $1.5B NASDAQ IPO (XTND). Strategic ties to AI/autonomy startups can accelerate Lockheed’s unmanned systems roadmap and investor enthusiasm for optionality. Is This Pre‑IPO AI Robotics Company the Next Big Defense Play?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/opinion context: a TipRanks piece argues LMT’s recent pullback creates a buying opportunity given a large backlog (~$186B) and valuation — a positive thesis but opinion‑driven rather than company‑reported. Lockheed Martin Slid 27% — Backlog and Valuation Still Point to a Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Peer moves: L3Harris (LHX) reported an upside quarter and raised 2026 EPS guidance; strong results across defense peers validate sector demand but also create relative performance comparisons. L3Harris Raises 2026 Guidance After Q1 Beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Startup ecosystem: Firestorm Labs raised $82M for fieldable drone factories — a sign of increased private capital in autonomy, which can both complement and compete with incumbents’ offerings. Firestorm Labs Raises $82M
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/outperformance risk: General Dynamics (GD) posted a stronger Q1 and raised outlook, drawing investor attention and creating relative pressure on Lockheed if sentiment rotates to better‑reporting peers. General Dynamics Raises Full‑Year Outlook After Q1 Beat
- Negative Sentiment: Policy risk: rising GOP pushback on President Trump’s proposed 44% Pentagon budget increase introduces uncertainty around the pace and size of future discretionary defense funding increases, which could temper long‑term upside scenarios. Republicans Push Back On Trump's 44% Pentagon Budget Increase
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term execution: Lockheed’s April quarter missed EPS and revenue estimates (EPS shortfall and modest revenue beat/miss dynamics), which has pressured the stock during the recent pullback and remains a watch item for investors assessing the valuation gap versus fundamentals.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $665.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $632.58.
View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Profile
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Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
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