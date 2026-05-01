Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 2,323 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 288.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $518.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $665.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $632.58.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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