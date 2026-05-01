Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,870 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 2.3% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $164.73 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $179.08. The stock has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average of $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's payout ratio is 60.87%.

Trending Headlines about Corning

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,191,860. The trade was a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 6,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $812,744.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,965,342.09. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,053 shares of company stock valued at $30,403,630. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corning

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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