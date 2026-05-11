Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,383 shares of the software company's stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Article Title

Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Article Title

Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Article Title

Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Article Title

Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Article Title

Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe has also been in the news for a recent pullback after a six-session rally, indicating short-term volatility rather than a clear change in fundamentals. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $253.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $422.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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