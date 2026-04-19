Security Financial Services INC. Decreases Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in McDonald's by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,124 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $1,779,000. Finally, Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,800. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $311.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.62 and a 200 day moving average of $311.82. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $283.47 and a 12 month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald's's payout ratio is 62.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald's from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald's has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald's

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here