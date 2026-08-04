Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. $PRSU

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.44% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter worth $20,657,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $6,587,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Stock Performance

PRSU stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94). Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRSU. Zacks Research lowered Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Report on PRSU

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Profile

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc NYSE: PRSU is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

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