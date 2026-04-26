Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,289,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,897,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,826 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $173.51 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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