Sei Investments Co. Has $6 Million Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM - Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,469 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,786 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $76,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 358,908 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $63,013,000 after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,330 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $52,123,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 345,551 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $60,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 262,931 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.00.

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Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The company's 50 day moving average price is $195.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage's payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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