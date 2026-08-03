Sei Investments Co. Purchases 98,736 Shares of Kforce Inc. $KFRC

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC - Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,709 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 98,736 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.38% of Kforce worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90.

Kforce NASDAQ: KFRC Stock is a Workforce Recovery Play

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $349.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Kforce has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kforce's payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kforce from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Kforce in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFRC

About Kforce

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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