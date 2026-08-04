Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,330 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 230,118 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 44,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of BKD stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15,050.32% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKD. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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