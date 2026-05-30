Sempra Energy $SRE Position Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 246.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826,999 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,010,853 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.43% of Sempra Energy worth $249,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,334 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 203,402 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,993,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,143,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.44 per share, for a total transaction of $93,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,440. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and sold 13,439 shares valued at $1,243,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $88.90 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

See Also

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