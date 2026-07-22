Sempra Energy $SRE Stake Boosted by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,369 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 91,519 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises 2.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.35% of Sempra Energy worth $219,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,924,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,330,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,971,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,419,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $937,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,409 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,826,999 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $249,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,810,449 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,273,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,600.20. This trade represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is 89.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra Energy

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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