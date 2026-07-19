Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT Position Increased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the quarter. Sensient Technologies comprises 3.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sensient Technologies worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,955,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,867,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,784,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,336,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5,807.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 327,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $30,783,000 after acquiring an additional 322,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company's stock.

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Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.52. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $435.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $46,076.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,177.71. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.00.

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Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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