Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 12,971 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 352.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,647 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 39.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 406 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MasTec Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $414.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.11. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $145.27 and a one year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,512,759 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $320.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasTec from $348.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $422.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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