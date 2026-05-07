Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 395,381 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,653 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 395,381 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Brookfield were worth $54,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Brookfield by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Brookfield Stock Up 1.7%

Brookfield stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $49.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BN. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

See Also

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