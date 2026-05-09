Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,379 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,450 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $151,265,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3,467.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,326,100 shares of the company's stock worth $130,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,924 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $78,222,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,312,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 93.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,137,000 after acquiring an additional 482,083 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,140.60. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,747. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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