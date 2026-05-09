Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,339 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts: Sign Up

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This represents a 54.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $3,311,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $985,363.15. The trade was a 77.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 70,989 shares of company stock worth $6,756,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Colgate-Palmolive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Colgate-Palmolive wasn't on the list.

While Colgate-Palmolive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here