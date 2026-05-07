Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $49,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 2.4%

TSLA stock opened at $398.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.00 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $382.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 365.83, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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