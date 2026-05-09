Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,801 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Up 13.9%

Intel stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $627.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.31 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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