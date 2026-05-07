Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,306 shares of the company's stock after selling 545,844 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $25,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,656,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,349 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,673,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,538,927 shares of the company's stock worth $2,065,862,000 after buying an additional 2,844,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.67 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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