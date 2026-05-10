Service Corporation International $SCI Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,175 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 48.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company's stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 31.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 549,162 shares of the company's stock worth $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,591 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International during the third quarter worth about $6,996,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,883 shares of the company's stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $614,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,349.56. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tammy R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,742,713.92. This represents a 18.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $77.71 on Friday. Service Corporation International has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Service Corporation International's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

See Also

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