SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,048 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $701.78 billion, a PE ratio of -225.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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