Sfmg LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 20,439 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMS reported encouraging late-stage data for mezigdomide, saying the experimental CELMoD cut the risk of disease progression or death by more than 50% versus standard of care in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. That is the kind of readout investors watch for because it strengthens the case for a future commercial opportunity. Article Title

BMS reported encouraging late-stage data for mezigdomide, saying the experimental CELMoD cut the risk of disease progression or death by more than 50% versus standard of care in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. That is the kind of readout investors watch for because it strengthens the case for a future commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted mezigdomide data in a business update, reinforcing optimism around its broader oncology pipeline and suggesting Celgene-derived assets continue to support long-term growth prospects. Article Title

The company also highlighted mezigdomide data in a business update, reinforcing optimism around its broader oncology pipeline and suggesting Celgene-derived assets continue to support long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb said it is backing a new cell-therapy combination in an early gastrointestinal cancer trial, which adds another potential pipeline catalyst and underscores continued investment in high-value cancer programs. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb said it is backing a new cell-therapy combination in an early gastrointestinal cancer trial, which adds another potential pipeline catalyst and underscores continued investment in high-value cancer programs. Positive Sentiment: BMS also announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic to use Claude across research, clinical development, manufacturing, commercial, and corporate functions, a move that could improve productivity and speed decision-making over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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