Sfmg LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,926 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,208 shares of the company's stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 115,925 shares of the company's stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company's stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,149,641,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 9.2%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.13.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock valued at $125,501,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here