SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 103,728 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 1,038.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,718 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 103,728 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,492,908 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $334,677,000 after buying an additional 230,877 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,557,281 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $265,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,536 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 219,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,706,354 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $201,596,000 after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,741 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $182,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $91.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.39. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.24. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.24%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Voya Financial from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Voya Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $359,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $259,830. This trade represents a 58.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report).

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