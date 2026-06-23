SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,860,826 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319,277 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,860,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Kraft Heinz worth $74,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 68,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,633.0% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 114,685 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PeakShares LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $22.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ KHC opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.08. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.92%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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