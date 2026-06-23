SG Americas Securities LLC Has $54.82 Million Position in onsemi $ON

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,336 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 103,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of onsemi worth $54,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on onsemi from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Stock Up 8.2%

onsemi stock opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $134.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi launched its GaNEXUS power portfolio for AI data centers and robotics, reinforcing its growth story in high-demand power management markets.

onsemi launched its GaNEXUS power portfolio for AI data centers and robotics, reinforcing its growth story in high-demand power management markets. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $140 from $115, citing the emerging “physical AI” opportunity.

Wells Fargo reiterated an rating and raised its price target to from $115, citing the emerging “physical AI” opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Zacks noted that investors have been paying close attention to ON, suggesting rising market interest ahead of further catalysts.

Zacks noted that investors have been paying close attention to ON, suggesting rising market interest ahead of further catalysts. Positive Sentiment: onsemi’s recent earnings beat and raised guidance continue to support confidence in operating momentum and execution.

onsemi’s recent earnings beat and raised guidance continue to support confidence in operating momentum and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary has also compared onsemi to a potential long-term beneficiary of AI inference and data-center spending, but this remains a thematic view rather than a company-specific update.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here