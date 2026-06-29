SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,141 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 119,477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,002,193 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,238,201,000 after buying an additional 23,646,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,250,702 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $432,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,394 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,857,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $447,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,828 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,586,550 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 524,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts: Sign Up

Coeur Mining Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CDE opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.25. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $815.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's payout ratio is 3.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coeur Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coeur Mining wasn't on the list.

While Coeur Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here