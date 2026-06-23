SG Americas Securities LLC Has $67.85 Million Stock Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 6,528.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135,394 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,088,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.84% of GitLab worth $67,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 124.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of GitLab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $3,304,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,902,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,814,330.44. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,605,772. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GTLB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GitLab from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of GTLB opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.44 and a beta of 0.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. GitLab had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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